With all the information and statistics we have on how wearing a seatbelt while driving or riding in a moving vehicle can literally save your life, the fact there are people who still don't wear them boggles my mind. I don't even start my truck until I have my seatbelt on, and I can't even imagine what kind of shape I'd be today if I didn't have my seatbelt on when I got t-boned by a drunk driver on my way to work a few years ago, nor do I want to. Yet despite what we know, there are those who still don't strap in before hitting the road. They are the people Indiana State Police will be looking for this Memorial Day Weekend during their Department's "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

The Department will join local law enforcement agencies all around the state by providing extra troopers who will be keeping their eyes open for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts as well as those who are driving dangerously due to being either tired or intoxicated.

Included in their announcement of the extra patrols, the State Police also provided the following safety tips for residents who will be hitting the road Memorial Day Weekend:

Ensure you are well rested before driving. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver.

Follow other vehicles at a safe distance.

Always utilize your turn signals when changing lanes and when turning.

Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane unless you are actively passing or preparing to make a nearby left turn.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Ensure everyone is properly buckled up.

Don’t drink and drive.

Also, if you happen to see another motorist driving erratically or dangerously, the State Police encourage you to call 911 immediately so troopers can get them off the road.

By the way, the fine for being caught not wearing a seat belt is $25.

Logan's Promise Offering Free Safe Rides Memorial Day Weekend

Ride Hailing App Lyft Prepares For Its IPO Getty Images loading...

If you do plan on enjoying some adult beverages over the course of the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, be sure you have a plan in place to get home safely. If you live in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, or Gibson counties, Logan's Promise is offering to take of that for you with their Safe Ride Program. From 8:00 PM until 3:00 AM Friday, May 27th, Saturday, May 28th, and Sunday, May 29th, use promo code SAFEMEMORIAL2022 when ordering a ride home and Logan's Promise will cover the cost of your ride up to $25.

