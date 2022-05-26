Indiana Cat Hopes For Second Chance After Family Moves and Leaves Her Behind [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Cloe

I’m Chloe, a long-term resident, and senior sweetie. At 7 years old, I don’t care much for toys and lived for pets and lap time. With that being said, I could definitely benefit from some extra physical activity to get down to my goal weight. I am declawed, so you won’t need to worry about me scratching on the couch or climbing up the curtains. I was surrendered because my family was moving and couldn’t take me. I’m hoping to retire in my next home and stay put for the rest of my golden years! I like everyone I meet and would do fine as a single pet or with others. Did I mention that I’m eligible for our Pets for Seniors Program, too?

To learn more, please visit vhslifesavers.org.

What's going on at the VHS

More cheese whiz and chicken broth, please!!

These two items are used daily for dog enrichment and we are currently OUT! Donations can be brought to the shelter Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 pm, and Sundays, noon-4 pm

Or shop our wish lists here: https://www.chewy.com/.../vanderburgh-humane-society...

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

