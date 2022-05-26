Our Adoptable Pet of the Week Would Make the Perfect Indiana Barn Cat

This is our Thursday Pet of the Week, CALLIE COCO, and she is up for adoption at It Takes a Village.

CALLIE COCO is a three-and-a-half-year-old Calico (hence the name). She's a little thing too, only weighing about 7 pounds. Our friends at ITV tell us that CALLIE COCO is kind of a shy kitty, except when it comes to mice. Apparently, she doesn't have a problem getting "up close and personal" with rodents, because they tell us CALLIE COCO would make a perfect barn cat.

Here is the best information I can tell you about CALLIE COCO - her adoption fee is exactly $0. Yep, she's FREE!

You can learn more about CALLIE COCO here. If you think you might be interested in adopting her, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

