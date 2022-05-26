Deep Blue Indoor Play Coming to Evansville IN

Evansville is about to get a whole lot more fun!

With structures to be installed in June, the new family-friendly adventure plex called Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea."

What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?

Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play will be a huge indoor playground for kids of all ages. They'll be able to climb and play where you can get out of the house with the kids - even if it is raining or cold outside.

The building is a two-story commercial building located just west of North Burkhardt Road with nearly 20,000 square feet - plenty of play area!

According to Emily Crawford, Deep Blue Indoor Play have a huge 80 ft long multi-level playground and clip'n climb brand climbing structures. She also said that there will be a toddler room but details on that willl be released at a later date.

It will be a great place to have birthday parties. Parents can rent out one of their six private party rooms.

Emily said they are hoping to have it open by August - just in time for back to school! Stay tuned to their Facebook page for more details.