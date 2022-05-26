You can protect yourself from those dreaded ticks this summer by making your own repellants.

Tick season is upon us in Indiana. We all have heard horror stories about ticks and the effects their bites can have on us. For example, there's a potentially deadly allergy that starts with a tick bite from a tick that is found in Indiana. So how do you attempt to avoid getting bit by ticks?

First things first, you should always make sure that you wear protective clothing when going out in the wilderness to help make sure the ticks stay away from you.

Of course, it's always likely that you will be bitten by a tick, even when wearing protective clothing. So in the event that happens, you should check out this simple hack to remove ticks that is virtually pain-free. Granted, the goal is to avoid being bitten in the first place. I discovered a few DIY tick repellants that might do the trick for you.

DIY Tick Repellants

There are several DIY tick repellants that you can create that will help keep you and your family from being bitten by ticks this summer. Some may have better results than others, so it might not hurt to test a few of these out.

DIY Tick Repellant #1

According to Budget 101, here's a repellant that works great for everyone in your family...including pets!

1 cup of water

10 drops geranium essential oil

5 drops cedarwood essential oil

3 drops lavender essential oil

3 drops lemongrass essential oil Add 1 cup of water to a small spray bottle, then add the essential oils. Seal tightly and shake gently to mix. Apply the spray to clothing, gear, skin, and footwear prior to going outdoors. This is a wonderful blend that we use while camping with great success. This blend is safe for dogs and kids alike.

DIY Tick Repellant # 2

DIY Natural suggests trying this mix to avoid ticks. It should be noted that this recipe is only intended for clothing. Some of the essential oils in this blend can irritate skin.

DIY Tick Repellant #3

Budget 101 also has another type of tick repellant that you can make:

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/3 cup water

20 drops eucalyptus essential oil

20 drops lemongrass essential oil

10 drops citronella essential oil

10 drops lavender essential oil Combine water and vinegar in a small spray bottle, then add the essential oils. Seal tightly and shake gently to mix. Apply the spray to clothing, gear, skin, and footwear prior to going outdoors. This blend works wonderfully to discourage ticks and other biting pests.

