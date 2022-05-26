Owensboro Opportunity Center Empowers People with Disabilities to Achieve Life Goals

Sally Phillips is the powerhouse behind the Opportunity Center. She is passionate about providing training, advocacy, and support to people with disabilities. Of course, she cannot do this alone, she has an amazing staff who are just as passionate about helping those with disabilities achieve their life goals. There is also a very active Board who volunteers their time to help in any way they can.

The Opportunity Center was started in 1956 by a group of parents who wanted to help their children who were not allowed to attend public schools. Can you even imagine not allowing children to attend school because of their disability? That sounds ridiculous and cruel, but that was the case. The parents' love for children with special needs stepped up, took action, and opened the Opportunity Center School. It wasn't until the late 1960's public laws were passed requiring schools to provide education for children with special needs.

Believe it or not, there are still people who do not know how to interact with a person who has a disability. Maybe they do not engage with someone because they do not know how to. Or maybe they are afraid that they would say the wrong thing. The most important piece of advice is to be patient, be kind, and talk to the person with a disability just like you would want someone to talk to you. Be respectful, shine the light of Jesus and just be You. It's a beautiful thing when people communicate and show the Love of Christ to one another. We each have been given so many unique gifts and talents that God will use if we just step out and share them with others.

The Volunteers and Board of Directors are excited about the new expansion and growth the Opportunity Center is experiencing. There is now a more functional space and a very attractive changing room for the clients to utilize. Also, there are more clients to serve, so the expansion came at just the right time.

The Opportunity Center offers some amazing teaching opportunities available to the clients. Some of the skills they learn are; daily living skills, how to socialize, work training skills, community involvement, gardening, cooking, and so much more.

If you have a skill, talent, or time, and are willing to share it with the clients at the Opportunity Center, they would welcome you with open arms and happy hearts!

Contact Sally Phillips if interested in being a volunteer. (270) 685-2976

Click the link to find out more information https://opportunitycenterowensboro.org/

