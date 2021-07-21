Opportunity Center (Shaped by Faith)

This week on Shaped by Faith...Sally Phillips, the Executive Director of the Opportunity Center located in Owensboro KY, talks about the history behind this amazing organization and everything they have to offer. She is passionate about being an advocate for people with disabilities and for providing a training ground for them to excel in anything they want to do.

The Opportunity Center’s mission is to provide training, advocacy, and support to people with disabilities that empower them to achieve their life goals.

The Opportunity Center offers adult services under Michelle P Waiver and supports for Community Living Medicaid waiver funding. They also provide Adult Day Training, Case Management, Community Living and Personal Assistance services.

Opportunity Center is committed to serving people with developmental disabilities by offering quality person centered services and advocacy for the individuals that need help navigating the service system and life in general.

For more information: https://opportunitycenterowensboro.org/

Tune in LIVE to Shaped by Faith with Theresa Rowe on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM. https://www.shapedbyfaith.com/