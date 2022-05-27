Dogs are known for being loving, loyal, and always dependable. This story of a Kentucky pup that took on the momma role to some orphaned pups will give you all the feel-good emotions.

DOG LOVING FAMILY

The Nave family from Habit Hill has always been a dog family for as long as I've known them. You pull into their driveway and you are greeted by at least two if not three beautiful pups ready to smack you with their tail, sniff you in inappropriate places, and give you a kiss as if you've never been kissed.

When you visit you always feel like you're at home. From the pups in the yard to the hospitality you're welcomed with it's a place of love for sure.

They treat their animals like family and recently they lost one of them in a very sad and unexpected way.

REMEMBERING PRECIOUS MAGGIE

Miss Maggie was a beautiful Golden Retriever but even more a beloved part of the Nave family. Her momma, Amy, recalls just what a blessing she was during her time here on earth;

She was a natural born momma!! You know out here on the funny farm.. we ALWAYS have all kinds of animals. She's taken up with rabbits, genie pigs, and kittens. One time she even nursed a litter of pups that weren't hers. Our cat thinks it's a dog because of her!! If you ever saw me driving you most likely saw me with her in my car. If it wasn't me she was with... it was my dad.

Sweet Maggie recently gave birth to a sweet litter of pups. After these babies were born Maggie suffered complications and passed away leaving behind her darling little goldens without their momma.

Maggie will remain on the farm buried near Amy's parents' home so she is right where she always loved to be.

RUBY TO THE RESCUE

The Naves also have two other Golden Retrievers, Buddy, the daddy to all the puppies, and Ms. Ruby, a six-month-old Golden Retriever. After the passing of Maggie, the family had to act quickly. Amy says;

I love my dogs as if the were human. While I was grieving I realized I had an even more important job of keeping her pups alive and thriving. Needless to say, they were all I had left of her. Sooooooo…. My family room is now a make shift nursery filled with bottles, goats, milk, and blankets. My boys and Todd have been helping me bottle feed each of these angels every 3 hours. Ironically, I have a new 6 month female Golden named Ruby. She has taken them on as her own and never misses watching a feeding. Her motherly instincts have kicked in and her new job is to clean them up after they have eaten. You see a mother licks the pups privates to stimulate them to go to the bathroom. An intricate part of this whole process. So as I am so sad about the death of my best girl I also am hopeful with the lives of these 6 precious little pups!

Ruby has made it her life's mission to help these babies grow and thrive. It's amazing how at such a young age her instinct kicked in to help. We could all learn a lesson from this pup and her loyalty to her family.

On a sweet but sad note Ruby's partner and best friend, Buddy is grieving for his love so send some extra puppy prayers to heaven for his broken heart.

I think this is just the kind of love the world needs to see. New hashtag #LOVELIKERUBY

