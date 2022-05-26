A Book About Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium is Set to Hit Shelves This Summer

It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves.

Haunted Waverly Hills

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.

Waverly's History is Now in a Book

If you enjoy reading about the history of historical places, this book sounds right up your alley! The Filson Historical Society recently shared on Facebook the exciting news that Waverly Hills Sanatorium A History by Dr. Lynn Pohl will be hitting bookshelves on June 6th, 2022. Their Facebook post reads:

CONGRATULATIONS are in order for our Collections Cataloger, Dr. Lynn Pohl! Hot off the press, the first copy of her new book, "Waverly Hills Sanatorium: A History" arrived today. Coming to a bookstore near you on June 6, 2022! Stay tuned for where to purchase!

Books about history are some of my favorites to read. I always find it fascinating to learn about how times used to be. Medical history especially is wild to learn about. This is one I'll absolutely be picking up!

Want to Tour Waverly Hills?

If you're interested in touring Waverly Hills they have a few different tour options, but if you're really into paranormal investigating, you can actually book an overnight investigation that includes a place to crash when you get too tired of ghost hunting.

