Metropolis Illinois Annual Superman Celebration Taking Place June 10th-12th

The 44th Annual Metropolis Illinois Superman Celebration is coming up in June, and if you're a Superman fan, you won't want to miss it!

The Adopted Home of Superman

Metropolis Illinois is known as the adopted home of Superman, and there's no shortage of Superman for fans to enjoy in this town.

Here's what Metropolis Tourism says about being the adopted home of Superman:

Where heroes and history meet on the shores of the majestic Ohio River. This All-American town has been a must visit destination for Superman fans since being authorized by National Periodicals (D.C. Comics) to be known as the adopted "Home of Superman" in January 1972. Metropolis has become more than a comic fan Mecca. With world-renown events that celebrate the history, hunting and yes, Superman; as well as, an action packed casino and outdoor wonders that take you through the Shawnee National Forest or even under water through a Boeing 727 Airplane, Metropolis is a town that has been added to many bucket lists!

This YouTube video really highlights some of the great spots in Metropolis, and all you can find to do there.

It's a Bird, It's a Plane, NO it's the Annual Superman Celebration

If you're ready to visit Metropolis, the weekend of June 10th -12th may be the perfect weekend to visit for you. This is when the annual Superman Celebration is taking place. Here's what the official Superman Celebration Facebook Page says about this year's event and what to expect:

It's More than a Convention, Better than a Festival, It's a CELEBRATION! Join as the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce hosts the 44th Annual Metropolis Superman Celebration, June 10th - 12th. 2022 Celebrity Guests include, Smallville Stars: Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum as well as the voice of Clark Kent/Superman on the Cartoon Network's Justice League, George Newbern.

Meet your favorite artists & writers in Artist Alley & Writers Way exhibition hall. You can also see full replicas of Optimus Prime and the Batmobile.

Admission to the event is FREE! There are a few activities that do have a participation or ticket fee. (see website for details)

Most all activities take place on Market St. in Metropolis with parking available around the event area. Stay tuned to our social media outlets as well as www.supermancelebration.net as the schedule is updated.