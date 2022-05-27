12 Super Fun Things to Do in Indiana and Kentucky This Summer

Living in the Tristate is never boring. People who don't live in the Hoosier or Bluegrass state probably think we live a pretty ordinary life, but we live anything but ordinary. We have our issues that can be very funny when you think about it

I've lived in Indiana most of my life, but now, my home is in Kentucky. As much as both states like to think they're different, they really aren't. Since I've lived in both states, I figure I know a lot about each state. So, I think that gives me the right to poke a little fun at my birth state and my home state.

My inspiration was a post that I saw on my friend Crystal's Facebook page.

Here are 10 fun things to do in Indiana that really aren't that fun at all. LOL

1. You can be best friends with a rotating fan.

2. You can make frienemies with a lovely Copperhead and other dangerous and poisonous wildlife.

3. You can enjoy a free outdoor spa to sweat your b@!!$ off.

4. You can pick a bouquet of the plentiful Indiana and Kentucky orange state flowers.

5. You can enjoy a nice run from wasps.

6. You can start your very own backyard fire ant farm.

7. You can experience all four seasons in a day, every few days.

8. You can get a free surprise backyard spa experience with a sticker bush pedicure and a needling session.

9. You don't have to wear make-up because it melts off anyway.

10. You can get free pets dropped off at your house by some really great people that want you to take over their pet responsibilities.

11 You can get an incredible tan/second-degree sunburn.

12. You can enjoy a boxing workout with mosquitoes any time you want to.

Anything you want to add to the list? LOL

Send me an email, here, and I'll try to add it to the list.

[Travis Sams]

