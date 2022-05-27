Owensboro Rummage Sale Offering BYOB $5 Stuff A Bag This Friday [PHOTOS]

If you love deals you do not want to miss the major sale Friday afternoon in Owensboro. You can stuff a bag of items for just $5.

WHAT IS A BYOB BAG SALE?

Basically, you can bring your own tote bags to the sale (no garbage bags) and stuff them for just $5 for each bag. This means all items from clothing to purses, shoes and jewelry, household items, toys, and more.

PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT MY SISTER'S KEEPER

My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to improve the lives of women and children of all ages experiencing homelessness by providing emergency shelter, basic temporary needs, safety, support, education, tools, and resources that empower them to improve the quality of their lives, help to equip them with the skills to achieve self-sufficiency and build safe, secure lives.

The exciting part is you're getting a major deal and helping to raise money for a much-needed organization here in Owensboro.

WHAT CAN YOU BUY AT THE SALE?

Everything in the building will be priced to move. There are a few pieces of furniture and some new toys. Those things are not included in the bag sale but still very cheap.

We have all sizes.

Need pants or shorts there are several different styles.

Lots of home goods and household items.

If you know a child that needs books or toys you can find them here.

The cutest baby girl clothing EVER.

Bedding and throw pillows galore.

If you need a good pair of shoes we've got those too and they're only a dollar.

WHERE & WHAT TIME IS THE SALE ON FRIDAY, MAY 27?

The shelter is located at 2820 W. 4th street on the west side of Owensboro. The sale will take place from 2:30-5:30 Friday afternoon.