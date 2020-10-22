Theatre Workshop of Owensboro Hosting The Haunting of Hill House Live

The Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is a non-profit community theater that has been around since 1955. Beginning this weekend they'll be hosting performances of their latest show The Haunting of Hill House.

The Haunting of Hill House will be based on the novel by Shirley Jackson that inspired the Netflix show. Amazon summarizes the book as:

It is the story of four seekers who arrive at a notoriously unfriendly pile called Hill House: Dr. Montague, an occult scholar looking for solid evidence of a "haunting"; Theodora, his lighthearted assistant; Eleanor, a friendless, fragile young woman well acquainted with poltergeists; and Luke, the future heir of Hill House. At first, their stay seems destined to be merely a spooky encounter with inexplicable phenomena. But Hill House is gathering its powers—and soon it will choose one of them to make its own.

The Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will be performing the Haunting of Hill House adapted by F Andrew Leslie, and directed by Jordan Blake Key. Performances are $22 for adults, and $11 for students and TWO members, tickets are on sale now. Performances will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center on the following dates:

Friday October 23 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday October 24 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday October 25 @ 2:00 PM

Friday October 30 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday October 31 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday November 1 @ 2:00 PM

If you're interested in purchasing tickets, you can do so by clicking here or by calling 270-297-9932.