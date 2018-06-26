The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood Donation Today!

The American Red Cross is running low on a few letters (A, B, and O) and needs your help to replenish them!

Summer is one of the slowest times for donations because everyone is preoccupied with vacation time. And because of the lack of donations, that means they run out of the blood they have quicker.

The _meric_n Red Cr_ss needs help to bring back the A’s, B’s and O’s. This is not a typo. These letters represent blood types, and the reality is that during blood shortages these letters do go missing from hospital shelves. The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care this summer. Earlier this month, A’s, B’s and O’s began disappearing from brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites as part of the Missing Types campaign to draw attention to the need for new blood donors. More than 1,000 partners across the country, from small businesses to leading national brands, have signed on to join the #MissingType movement and raise awareness about the critical role of every blood donor. While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate blood, more donors are needed now to help ensure blood types don’t go missing. During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs. The Red Cross is thanking all those who come to donate July 2-7 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt, while supplies last. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). -Tiffany Taylor, American Red Cross

UPCOMING BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES:

Walnut Creek, 525 Bentee Wes Ct. Evansville, IN 47715

6/25/2018: 2 - 6 p.m.

University of Southern Indiana University Center, 8600 University Blvd. Evansville, IN 47712

6/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road, Evansville, IN 47714

6/26/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

6/27/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

6/28/2018: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

6/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.

6/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

7/3/2018: 12:30 - 7:30 p.m.

7/5/2018: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7/6/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/7/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/10/2018: 12:30 - 7:30 p.m.

7/11/2018: 12:30 - 7:30 p.m.

7/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

7/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6130 West St Joseph Road, Evansville, IN 47720

6/30/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1303 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715

7/1/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Walmart, 335 S. Red Bank Road, Evansville, IN 47712

7/6/2018: 1 - 6 p.m.

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road, Evansville, IN 47714

7/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Vincent, 3700 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN 47750

7/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Deaconess Women's Hospital, 4199 Gateway Blvd. Newburgh, IN 47630

7/10/2018: 8 a.m. – noon

Huddle House, 3428 Mt. Moriah Ave. Owensboro, KY 42303

7/7/2018: noon - 4 p.m.

Dixie United Methodist Church, 7033 Wheeler Road, Corydon, KY 42406

7/14/2018: 8 a.m. – noon

Zion Baptist Church, 8158 Highway 351, Henderson, KY 42420

7/12/2018: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Methodist Hospital, 1305 N. Elm St. Henderson, KY 42420

7/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

HOW TO DONATE BLOOD:

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-733-2767