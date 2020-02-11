“Text for Humanity” Lets You Send Uplifting Texts to Total Strangers

Here's an easy way to spread random acts of kindness, and get some back in return...via text messages.

There is a nonprofit called Mental Health America that just launched a new program that allows you to send motivating and inspirational texts to complete strangers.

The program is called "Text for Humanity," and according to their website,

To take on online negativity, we created #TextForHumanity, where you send a positive message to a stranger and receive one in return. Why? Because although we’re using our phones to communicate 24/7, we feel worse mentally – not happier. It’s time for our mobile phones to love us back.

This is such an awesome tool that I feel like most of us, could use on a daily basis. There's so much negativity in this world, that it would be nice to spread positivity to others who could possibly really need it. And let's be honesty, we're always on our phones nowadays anyway, so why not do some good while you're on it.

Here's how it works: You must first join the program (it only takes a minute to do). Then, you will be asked for your first name and the country you're from. After that, you can send an uplifting message up to 160 characters long. Each text is then sent to another random user somewhere in the world. In return, the user receives a kind text from another random stranger. You can send and receive up to five texts every day.

If you want to try it out, just text the word "JOIN" to the number 37352. Then it'll guide you through the rest. Don't worry, they don't share your phone number with complete strangers, just your first name, country, and your message.

I had to try it out for myself, and it worked. I sent "Never let anyone treat you like you are a yellow Starburst. You are a pink Starburst!" Five minutes later, I received a message from Kate saying: "Sending you, a friend I've never met, a hug and a big smile as our sparks of kindness add to the light of our wonderful world! Woo Hoo!"