$6 Cardinals Tickets During Tuesday’s Flash Sale

Cardinals fans, mark your calendars!

St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training is here and so is their flash sale! What better way to start the season off? Plus, this is RIGHT before Valentine's Day (hint hint)! According t Fox2Now in St. Louis, he St. Louis Cardinals are celebrating the return of baseball with a special 12-hour ticket flash sale."

Tuesday, February 11 at 10am fans can purchase tickets for any Monday- Thursday game (excluding Opening Day) for just $6! Each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for Card lovers to use towards concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.

Tickets will be available at cardinals.com or call 314.345.9000.

Limit 8 tickets per game, per customer.