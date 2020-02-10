Crayola Will Take Your Dried Out Markers and Recycle Them Free

If you have kids, regardless of their age, somewhere in your house, there are markers that haven't colored a page or written a word in some time because they're dried out. They've been tossed in the junk drawer, or thrown back into a box with the broken crayons where you hold some sort of weird hope that as long as the caps stay on, they'll magically come back to life next time you need them. I'm here to tell you, it's time to let them go. But, don't just throw them in the trash. Let Crayola recycle them so they can be reborn into new ones with their ColorCycle Program.

Taking advantage of the program is super easy, and no cost to you! Simply box up your old markers, and once you have somewhere between eight to ten pounds of them, print a shipping label from the Crayola website, and ship them back through FedEx. Crayola will cover all the shipping costs.

They don't have to be Crayola brand markers. They'll take highlighters, permanent, and dry-erase markers too, regardless of what company made them.

If you're a teacher, this could be a perfect class project to teach the kids about recycling and what it means to be environmentally conscious. Plus, depending on their age, there's a good chance they may have fun filling the box.

For more information, visit the Crayola website. Note, you'll need to set up an account through the website in order to participate in the program.

[Source: Crayola]