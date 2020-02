If you are a frequent traveler on SR 62, you may want to adjust your Monday morning travel plans.

Mt. Vernon Police Department made a statement on their Facebook, "WIDE LOAD

Monday February 10, Expect traffic interruptions in the morning between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM. A wide load will be moved from BWXT, traveling SR 62, then turning North on Main Street. Please use caution and have patience."