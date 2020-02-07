5 Things You Can Easily Give Up to Make The $20 Monthly Donation to St. Jude

St. Jude rocks, really! It's an incredible place that is literally saving lives. That's why we're so passionate about helping St. Jude. Here's how you can make a difference too!

St. Jude

By donating to St. Jude you'll be helping brave kids like Keeton and Alexander (pictured above)!

These two days on air, we're all St. Jude, allllllllll day. And we wouldn't be talking to you about this, if it weren't for the fact that St. Jude is so important to us. We're asking you to help us out by becoming a Partner in Hope. Becoming a Partner in Hope is easy, and it's only $20 a month. Here's how you can easily make that $20 up, here's 5 ways how:

1. Take your lunch to work 2 days a month, instead of eating out. BONUS, it'll be healthier than going out anyways!

2. Give up one Starbucks drink a week. One $5 drink a week in 4 weeks will have made up that $20!

3. Maybe finally cancel that membership you never use. Tanning membership you don't use? Gym membership you don't use? Maybe you have cable but only watch Netflix or Hulu, consider cutting the cord.

4. Spend a night in instead of a night out on the town. Just one night a month, stay in (Plus when I go out I always end up spending way more than $20, so this would really save me money in the long run). My friends and I have started hosting pot luck dinners every other weekend and not only are they a blast, they're cheap too!

5. Kick that bad habit! Whether it's smoking, drinking sodas! That will no doubt save money!

But really these are just a few different easy ways to make up that $20 a month!

That $20 a month is going to help ensure that one day we can live in a world where childhood cancer is no longer deadly. St. Jude has been open just a little over 50 years and in that 50 years, not a single family has ever received a bill from St. Jude, and they never will. Also in the 50 years St. Jude has been open they have pushed the overall cancer survival rate in children from 20% in 1962 to now sitting at over 80%. With your help supporting the continued research they're doing at St. Jude hopefully one day we will see that number sitting at 100%!

But they can't continue their research without your help.

Become a Partner in Hope now by calling 1-800-372-4999 or text JUDE to 626262. Your $20 monthly gift on your debit or credit card will get your a This Shirt Saves Lives tee.