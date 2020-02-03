Encouraging Health Update on Jason Moore’s Road to Recovery

Jason Moore is one of my good buddies. He and I have worked together for many years, when he was both in and out of radio. As I've said before, he's absolutely one of the nicest people I know. One thing that always impressed me is his level of excitement and energy. Regardless of what he's doing, he gives it his all. He's a really passionate guy. So it was extra surprising and scary to hear about his rather sudden and serious medical problems.

I'm excited to share with you the latest update on his recovery. This comes from Jessica Albright, the organizer of Jason's GoFundMe page. As of February 2, 2020...

The Superbowl calls for a Super update on Jason. Jason has had many small victories since the last update. He has continued to surprise the physicians and improve each day. His doctors felt he was ready to transfer to his rehabilitation facility this past week. Jason and Cassie conquered a huge obstacle and moved locations. It was a difficult day with tears, anxieties and fears, but such a blessing. The weekend has been better for Jason. He is more comfortable, pain under control, and getting use to his new surroundings with Cassie at his side. Jason no longer needs the assistance of a ventilator, but still requires oxygen for support at times. He was cleared to have water on Saturday and is thrilled. Jason has also started taking steps with the use of a walker. Big smiles all around. Jason will be participating in physical, occupational, and speech therapies each day to gain back his strength. The Moore family is extremely thankful for the support and prayers from everyone. Please continue to pray for strength and perseverance for Jason and Cassie.

Jason and his family continue to need your positive thoughts, your prayers and your donations. Please do what you can to help.