Want to know what your generous gift as a Partner in Hope can provide for the children of St Jude? You might be surprised!

TSM Evansville

Have you ever wondered how your support as a Partner in Hope can benefit the children of St Jude?

It takes the contribution of one Partner in Hope to provide just a single blood transfusion or a single CT scan for a St Jude patient.

Two Partners in Hope can provide one platelet transfusion or a day of oxygen for one St Jude patient.

Three Partners in Hope can provide X-rays for one patient.

Four Partners in Hope can provide 12 No More Chemo Parties - a celebration of that final chemo treatment for a patient at St Jude.

Six Partners in Hope provide a single day of chemo.

Ten Partners in Hope provide a single week of physical therapy for a patient at St Jude.

Fourteen Partners in Hope help St Jude to host the annual prom for the teen patients of St Jude. St Jude strives to allow their patients to have as many experiences as any other child their age.

Twenty-eight Partners in Hope cover the cost of a single day of inpatient stay.

Your contribution as a Partner in Hope is so important to all of the incredible work that St Jude does every single day for their patients and their families.