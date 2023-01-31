If you love classic cars, you're going to love this news. The Bluegrass Legends Experience, a massive classic car show, is coming to Owensboro, Kentucky this summer. The event will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park Friday, August 18th, Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th.

Jimmy Allyn, one of the organizers of the event, says the event is a new adaptation of a beloved car show.- the historic Legends show.

The Bluegrass Legends show is a partnership between Jimmy Allyn & Janie Rhoades, Visit Owensboro, the City of Owensboro and Fran Marseille, who is the Executive Director of Friday After 5. And the undertaking is ambitious and action-packed.

Here's a look at the full event poster. As you can see, it includes a food truck rally (with over 30 trucks), live music in Moreland Park, a beer garden and additional highlights, which include an open-air church service at 10am with National Evangelist Alan Brock with Road Riders for Jesus International Ministry.

The Bluegrass Legends Car Show Experience will officially kick off Friday, August 18th at Friday After 5. There will be custom cars displayed on the waterfront and there will be a special "Legends" guest performing at the Ruoff Party Pier. Drivers can also take their vehicles to the Windy Hollow Dragway for a fun test run on the dragstrip. That will be taking place from 6pm to 11pm.

The event will also be a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Owensboro has a twenty-year-plus history of supporting the life-saving mission at St. Jude. Each February at WBKR, we host an annual St. Jude Radiothon and are joined in our efforts by Jerry Morris and the Angels for Ashley Cooking Team. Portions of the proceeds from the Bluegrass Legends Experience (the food trucks and vendors) will support our 2024 radiothon and add to our tote board tally.

Jimmy Allyn has been working hard to resurrect the event and is excited to make the official announcement.

If you'd like to learn more, you can visit the official website of The Bluegrass Legends Experience. That brand new website went live this morning.