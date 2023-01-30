Evansville Fire Crews Battle Monday Morning Storage Facility Fire

Can the Evansville Fire Department get a break? After a busy weekend, Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a large fire on Evansville's Northside.

From our Media Partner Eyewitness News WEHT:

crews are on the scene of a working storage unit fire in the 3000 block of Kratzville Road. EPD told Eyewitness News crew on the scene that propane tanks are possibly being stored in the facility. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.

Location of fire: 3518 Kratzville Rd, Evansville, IN 47710

This is one of six Store-N-Lock locations in the Tri-State. Evansville Police say there could be propane tanks in the storage units.

