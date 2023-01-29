Little Know Essential Oil Has Mind Blowing Health Benefits

My husband is always looking for natural and holistic ways to stay healthy. Recently, he told me about a video he had seen on Instagram about the health benefits of oregano essential oils. What? Oregano?

Many of the videos he comes across are of questionable sources, so I knew I had to do more research. I fully expected to tell him that the oregano video was a bunch of crap, but what I found was anything but.

It turns out that oregano essential oil has so many health benefits, I can't believe this is the first I'm hearing of it.

What makes oregano essential oil so special?

It has to do with what oregano contains. According to draxe.com,

Oil of oregano contains two powerful compounds called carvacrol and thymol, both of which have been shown in studies to have strong antibacterial and antifungal properties.

To give you an idea of how incredible oregano essential oil is, these are just a few of the ailments it helps to reverse and reduce.

Bacterial infections

Fungal infections

Parasites

Viruses

Inflammation

Allergies

Tumors

Indigestion

Wow. As I said, I can't believe we are just hearing about this and why we aren't all using this essential oil as part of our daily routine.

How to use oregano essential oil for six health issues

Always consult your doctor before self-treating any of the below health issues. The oregano essential oil, along with any needed and prescribed medications, is meant to help reduces and ease the symptoms.

1. Toenail Fungus

Put oregano essential oil directly on are 2 times a day.

2. Ginigivitas

Combine a couple of drops of oregano essential oil with coconut oil and put it in your mouth. Swish it around for around 30 seconds and rinse with water.

3. Natural antibiotic

Mix a couple of drops of oregano essential oil in a drink as needed.

4. Bronchitis and Croop

Dilute a few drops of oregano essential oil in water and drink.

5. Ringworm and Athlete's Foot

Mix oregano essential oil with coconut oil and directly apply it to the affected area.

6. Allergies and Sinus Infections

Dilute a few drops of oregano essential oil in water and drink.

To see the results of medical studies done using oregano essential oil and more amazing things that it can do for your health, go HERE.

[Dr. Axe]