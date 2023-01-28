Take a Trip Around the World by Visiting These Indiana Towns

The state of Indiana has a number of cities that have names recognized not only by those of us who live here but by those who live in other states as well. Of course, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list since it's the state capital and we all had to learn those in grade school. Others are notable for being home to nationally-known universities like Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana University (Bloomington), and Purdue University (West Lafayette). You might also be able to argue that outside our borders, there may be some people who are familiar with Fort Wayne or even my hometown of Evansville where I am currently sitting. But for every Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville, there are a ton of small towns dotting the state map. Several of which borrow their name from other, arguably more famous, locations around the world.

International Indiana

In past articles, I've looked at towns in the state who have what I consider to be strange or odd names (I'm looking at you Massacre, Indiana). I've also found several whose names make me giggle like a 12-year-old boy because they can be perceived as sounding "dirty" if you let your mind go there (and you should, it's fun!).

This time, however, I'm taking a look at our fellow Hoosier towns that drew inspiration from locations around the world for their town name. And by "drew inspiration," I mean stole. Let's take an Indiana-centric world tour and see what we can find. What do you say?

