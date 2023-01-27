You see it in movies all the time, people having sex in a car. Hollywood makes it look so fun and easy. Plenty of space and so romantic, too. Whatever. Everything looks better in the movies.

Even though it happens frequently in the movies, I can only think of two, well one, the other is almost having sex in the car.

The first one is, of course, Jack and Rose in Titanic. The infamous scene in the backseat of a car in the cargo bay. The other is the scene in the front seat of the car after Danny gave Sandy his class ring in Grease.

The movies also make it seem like it's ok to do. So, Is it?

Both of these examples are perfect for explaining whether or not it's illegal to get it on in your car.

Is it illegal to have sex in your car?

Here is how it's explained by Shouse Law,

There is no criminal law that specifically states that it is per se illegal for people to have sex in a car. However, if two people are performing a sexual act or engaging in sexual conduct in a car that is in a public area, and within public view, then they may be charged with a crime.

Alright, let's try to make sense of that.

The answer is no and yes. It all boiled down to whether you are trying to have sex in a car that is parked in a public place.

It's not against the law to have sex in your car until somebody sees you and you get caught. Then it's against the law because it turns into a public indecency violation.

In regards to Indiana, Findlaw.com say this,

In Indiana, it's illegal to expose your private parts to others in public. This crime is commonly referred to as indecent exposure but is referred to as both “indecent exposure” and “public indecency" in Indiana. Public nudity is also prohibited.

Is it illegal to have car sex in Kentucky and what happens if you get caught? According to findlaw.com,

There is no criminal law that specifically states that it is per se illegal for people to have sex in a car. However, if two people are performing a sexual act or engaging in sexual conduct in a car that is in a public area, and within public view, then they may be charged with a crime. disorderly conduct

If you get caught having sex in your car in Kentucky, these are the penalties.

First offense: Class B misdemeanor. Second offense: Class A misdemeanor (if it was committed within three years of the first conviction). Third offense: Class D felony (if it was committed within three years of the prior conviction).

**Penalties and laws vary from state to state.**

I would err on the side of caution. If you aren't parked in your own garage, you run the risk of someone seeing you. Even in a remote location, it's still considered a public place.

You might want to just keep private things, in private places.