Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin Honored with One of Indiana's Highest Tributes

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin has something in common with the Director of Anatomic Pathology at Indiana University Health, an Indiana chocolatier, and many other Hoosiers who are committed to serving fellow Hoosiers and making Indiana a great state to live in.

A Week in the Life of Chief Bolin

If you have been following the news events of the past week in Evansville, you already know that it has been a tough one for our law enforcement officers. Just one week ago, they were neutralizing an active shooter at the Red Bank Road Walmart on our city's west side. Chief Bolin has high expectations for his officers, just as the public does. His leadership in the department is no doubt one of the reasons that Governor Eric Holcomb selected him to receive one of Indiana's highest honors.

The Distinguished Hoosier Award

The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive. It is awarded by the State of Indiana, granted at the discretion of the Governor and given to Hoosiers who have brought honor, distinction, and respect to the state.

Now that you've been declared 'Distinguished' by the Governor, what's next?

Technically, I haven't received an official answer from Chief Bolin, because he is super busy right now. But, I think I know his answer since he leaves with the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Trip on Monday.

I'M GOING TO DISNEY WORLD!

Evansville Police Officers Walk the Beat, Getting to Know Their Neighbors This year the Evansville Police Department has really stepped up its efforts to get to know the citizens they serve. Walking Wednesdays is a great way for law enforcement to be seen in neighborhoods and to meet the residents and hear their stories.

