Indiana Offering $30 Million With Small Business Restart Grants

Indiana Governor Eric Holcolm has given the approval for $30 million in federal funding to be used to help Indiana small businesses recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.

For a lot of small businesses across the state and right here in our own city, the pandemic took a big financial toll, leaving some businesses unable to recover at all. As part of the #BackOnTrackIndiana initiative from the governor, $30 million dollars of federally funded money will be dispersed to small businesses across the state in the form of grants to help offset some of the capital overhead of doing business - things like rent and mortgage payments and utility payments. Even the cost of personal protective equipment could be covered up to 80% with the funds. Businesses that employ fewer than 50 workers, earn less that $5 million in annual revenue and who have seen a 40% drop in their revenue can qualify.