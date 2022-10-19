Here’s Why Indiana Governor Holcomb will be in Newburgh and Princeton

Lunch with Governor Eric Holcomb Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The Warrick County Chamber is hosting a lunch with Governor Holcomb today at noon. The public was able to purchase tickets in advance.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb IN.GOV Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb IN.GOV loading...

Toyota Family YMCA - 215 W Water St, Princeton, IN 47670

Governor Holcomb's next stop of the day will in my hometown of Princeton. The groundbreaking of the new 21-million-dollar YMCA facility will be held at 3:00 PM. This amazing facility will actually be located in my old elementary school, Lowell on Water Street. The North Gibson School Corporation actually donated the property, which is pretty awesome.

google maps google maps loading...

$5 Million READI Award

In Governor Holcomb's 2022 State of the State Address, he explained what the READI Program is.

"This READI Program is the largest investment in Hoosier history aimed at transforming every region of our state, representing all 92 counties. Every region received a portion of the $500 million. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Local leaders identified nearly 800 projects and $1.5 billion in demand, with $15 billion in their own matching funds."

How the READI Award will Benefit Gibson County

A first class, 56,600 square foot, full facility YMCA for all residents located in Gibson County and will include a fitness facility with free weights, cardio and selectorized equipment, gymnasium, competition pool, teaching kitchen for nutrition education, exercise studios, community room, partner space, and youth wing containing STEM Lab, and youth and teen recreation areas.

YMCA YMCA loading...

“This is not a fitness center. It’s not a gym and swim. It’s a gathering place. And that’s what YMCAs are. By collaborating with a community partner like Toyota, we will be able to offer access to wellness programs and activities. But, more importantly, we will provide a community resource for the entire family.” - YMCA of Southwestern Indiana President & Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pope.

ymca ymca loading...

Gibson County Chamber of Commerce Help us celebrate our growing community!

Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Ribbon cutting and open house at Rpm Tool at noon Groundbreaking of the new Toyota Indiana YMCA at 3:00 PM. Groundbreaking of the new District apartments on Second Avenue at 4:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Holcomb announces 2022 Agenda (Jan. 3, 2022)

On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced the Next Level agenda administrative and legislative priorities for Indiana's 2022 session.

10 Things Only People From Princeton, Indiana Will Understand Things seem to be changing so fast in Princeton, Indiana. There is a lot of history that only the locals can really appreciate.