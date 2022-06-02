YMCA of Southwestern Indiana’s FREE 165th Anniversary Celebration – Free Evansville Otters Game, Workout Classes & More
Both Evansville, Indiana locations of the YMCA will close at 12:00 PM (Noon) Thursday, June 2, 2022, to prepare for a celebration 165 years in the making.
FREE Event
Today's celebration is free for everyone, even if you are not a member of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. This will be a fun family event, full of outdoor activities. In addition to free yoga and line dancing classes, they are bringing the rock climbing wall from YMCA Camp Carson! The afternoon rolls into the evening with a special throw-back Evansville Otters game at Historic Bosse Field.
- Inflatables
- Family Yoga & Line Dancing
- Corn Hole
- Deaconess Aquatic Center Splash Pad Open
- Evansville Otters Game at 6:35 pm
- Vintage YMCA hats
- Special throwback jersey for the Otters
The fun begins at 3:00 PM, and it will be easy to find in the Garvin Park / Bosse Field / Deaconess Aquatic Center area.
