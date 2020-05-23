Update From Evansville YMCA About Reopening Guidelines [Podcast]

It's an exciting weekend here in Evansville - not only is it an extended holiday weekend, but it's also the weekend that gyms and fitness centers are allowed to open back up for business. Being able to workout at the gym is probably the thing I've missed most during the quarantine, so I am as happy as can be right now.

I know, I know, I could have very easily just exercised at home, and I tried. I did a few things out in my garage early on, but it's just not the same. For me, there is just something different about the atmosphere at the gym. I can't explain it and I can't duplicate it at home.

Lisa Verkamp is the Director of Marketing and Annual Campaigns for the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana - she and the rest of the staff at the YMCA are ready to reopen and welcome members, both old and new, back into their beautiful new building downtown. Lisa joined us on the MY Morning Show to tell us about the steps and precautions being taken in order to keep everyone safe.

What should members expect when they walk into the YMCA? What areas will be open after this weekend? Are members required to wear masks? We asked these questions and more.

And since we're ready for our All 80's Memorial Day Weekend, we had to ask Lisa what her favorite 80's song is (she answers that question at 3:57). Take a minute to listen to our interview for those answers.

The YMCA has compiled all of their reopening guidelines for you to reference whenever necessary. There are so many areas and programs at the YMCA - some are opening back up, some aren't. If I were you, I'd keep this handy in case you have any questions.