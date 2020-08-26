Free Socially Distanced Outdoor Yoga In Downtown Evansville 8/27

As the coronavirus cases continue to increase across the state of Indiana and across the country, stress levels are on the rise leaving a lot of us feeling burnt out and emotionally and mentally exhausted.

While there doesn't appear to be any quick fix for the stress that Covid-19 is causing many of us, there are ways that we can help ourselves manage that stress. A simple way to provide the self-care that we need during this difficult time is to practice some type of physical activity and one in particular happens to be extraordinarily good at helping to manage stress - yoga.

Now if you're like me, the idea of going into an enclosed space with others to practice yoga doesn't sound particularly appealing. That's why I was so excited to learn that Downtown Evansville and the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana will be hosting a socially distanced, outdoor yoga class this week. Taking place on the lawn of the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse located on NW 4th street, the yoga class while free to attend, does require that you RSVP in advance and you can do that here. You just need to bring your own yoga mat and plan to be there before the session begins at 5:30 pm. Also mark your calendar as there is another session planned for September 24th at the same time and location.