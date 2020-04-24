Evansville YMCA Facilities Plan to Reopen May 4 with Restrictions

It feels like it's been 800 days since we last stepped foot inside a gym. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced us to find new ways to stay fit. Thankfully, it looks like we will be able to sweat it out with our friends again very soon, with some restrictions of course.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana announced on their Facebook page that they do plan on a soft opening Monday, May 4, 2020.

To our YMCA family, in response to recent local, state, and federal guidelines, our Board of Directors and leadership team have made the decision to re-open our facilities on Monday, May 4th. We will have a soft re-opening with a phased approach so we are meeting again in the safest way possible. Some areas of our facilities will be available and others will become available at a later date. Here's our plan: 6ft social distancing will be maintained throughout the building

Wellness areas and tracks will be open but with additional social distancing and spacing

Our gymnasiums will be open to individual basketball play but no game play or pickleball

Our pools will open starting May 6th for lap swimming with proper distancing

In-person Group Exercise will not be available but we will continue posting virtual content on our Virtual Y that can be done at home at your convenience

Child Watch, Youth Activity Centers, and other social areas will not be available More operational guidelines and specifics will be available next week as they are formalized. Member services and programming not available when we re-open on May 4th will return over time when it is safe to do so. We intend to follow all local, state, and federal regulations so if Governor Holcomb extends the current Stay at Home order beyond May 1st, we will certainly adhere to that order accordingly. We miss all of you, and we continue to pray for your families and our community! We'll get through this TOGETHER. God bless!