Downtown Evansville YMCA Announces Grand Opening & Open House

I drive past the construction site for the new Downtown Y several times a week, and I can't believe how quickly it's grown! The Ascension St. Vincent YMCA is located across the street from the current facility at 6th and Court Street. Construction began June 2018 on the 80,000-square-foot, two-story facility, and it it set to open in September.

Thursday, September 5, 2019 4:00 P.M - 6:00 P.M. You will be able to sample group exercises with express/trial classes, explore innovative programs, take part in tours, make new friends and meet the care teams and clinical staff.

Current Downtown YMCA

The YMCA is more than just a pool… a gym… a locker room… or a wellness center. The Y is a place where everyone feels welcome and where building character and values are priority #1. All YMCA members experience a sense of belonging and ownership that can’t be duplicated.

For over 165 years, the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana located in Evansville, Indiana has offered mission-driven programs and quality services to children and families, helping people grow in spirit, mind and body. The YMCA has something for everyone.

New Downtown YMCA Concept