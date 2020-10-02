Vanderburgh County Covid-19 Cases Continue To Rise

It's been less than a week since Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb officially reopened the state under a "modified phase 5" Covid-19 plan but the number of positive cases in Vanderburgh County and other parts of the Hoosier state are continuing to climb at an alarming rate.

According to 44 News, there were 86 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus just in Vanderburgh County, pushing the county to a total of 4,052 identified cases. Today also marked the highest number of new cases in a single day for the state. 1,495 new cases were reported, according to the Indiana Department of Health. A total of 122,640 Hoosiers have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Regardless of what phase we are in, it's hard to deny the rapidly growing number of positive cases of Covid-19. While the Governors modified Phase 5 allows for bars & restaurants to open at full capacity and indoor and outdoor venues can be opened at full capacity, it is still advised to practice social distancing, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.

[SOUCE: 44 News]