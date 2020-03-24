Indiana Creates Call Center to Answer ‘Essential’ Questions

On Monday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that an executive 'stay-at-home' order (Executive Order 20-08) will go in affect from March 25th through April 7th. As soon as the press conference was over, I could hear several folks talking and asking questions about what that really means for us. I know we aren't the only ones confused, and it looks like state officials know that too.

A special 'Critical Industries' call center has been created and will available starting at 9am on Tuesday, March 24th. The toll free number is 877-820-0890. Questions can also be submitted by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.

Please keep in mind that this hotline is intended for business and industry questions only. The Indiana State Department of Health has created a separate COVID-19 hotline number to call with questions and concerns.