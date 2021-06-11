Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb made the announcement today for plans to complete $475 million in infrastructure, some of which will give motorists a new option for traveling between Evansville, Indiana and Henderson, Kentucky. That announcement was made at the Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce annual event, "Lunch with the Governor."

According to a post to social media sharing details of the announcement, the infrastructure improvements outline by Governor Holcomb, include:

Design and construction of significant improvements to U.S. 231 in Dubois and Martin counties, between Interstates 64 and 69. Roadwork will begin as soon as 2022. Extending State Road 101 from U.S. 50 to the Ohio River in Switzerland, Ohio and Dearborn counties. Construction of Indiana’s approach to the I-69 Ohio River Crossing near Evansville, starting in 2024.

It's that final project that is what is most exciting for those of us who travel frequently between Indiana and Kentucky. Traveling the Twin Bridges can be a headache at times and almost impossible at others. I have seen traffic backed up for miles in all cardinal directions when there is a wreck anywhere near the bridges so it comes as a bit of a relief to learn that a new thoroughfare - and new bridges are in the works. Governor Holcomb says,

INDOT will begin designing the Indiana approach to the Ohio River which includes an interchange with the existing I-69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway and an approximately 1.5 mile new-terrain portion of I-69 approaching the Ohio River, an investment of $200 million. As both states design and build respective approach portions of the project, INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue to partner on development of bridge portion of the project. Once fully connected, I-69 will be a continuous interstate from the U.S.-Canada border near Port Huron, Michigan to Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

If it sounds confusing, there is an image shared by Evansville 411 that might help give you a better visual understanding of the projects.



There is no doubt that a new connection between Evansville and Henderson is needed and the completion of the I-69 corridor is going to dramatically improve inter-state travel for our next road trip. Now, we just have to wait and look forward to all those impending orange barrels...

