Guy Fieri is Throwing an Epic Flavortown Tailgate Party – Here’s How to Register for a FREE Ticket

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Guy Fieri, DJ Irie and Hunter Fieri pose onstage during the Players Tailgate by Bullseye Event Group on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bullseye Event Group)

If you were throwing the most-epic tailgate party ever, who would you want to plan the menu? How about The Mayor of Flavortown himself?

Ingredients for the FLAVORTOWN Tailgate:

  • Food
  • Drinks
  • Music
  • Spot Next to the game
  • All-ages party
Getty Images for Bullseye Event
High-Quality Tailgate

Any recipe is only as good as the quality of the ingredients you use. So, in order to throw the most unforgettable tailgate party you will want the BEST of everything.

  • Over twenty restaurant pop-ups
  • Samples from restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
  • Chef-curated concepts...Hmmm I wonder which Chef...Here's a hint
  • Trash Can Nachos, Wings, Tacos
  • Live music with Diplo and Locash
  • Full Bar and nonalcoholic refreshments
  • And the perfect location is Glendale, Arizona. Along with the perfect date: February 12, 2023
Getty Images for Goldbelly
This GUY Can Throw a Party, Trust Me

Oh my goodness. If I could get myself to Arizona on February 12, I would be signing up for this free ticket like yesterday. That IS one stipulation to this free FLAVORTOWN Tailgate. You don't even have to buy a ticket for the game that happens to be going on across the way. There is even an opportunity to purchase a VIP upgrade, which includes even more food and fun.

Getty Images for Bullseye Event
If you are heading out west, tell Guy I said 'Hey', and send me pics!

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Party - Register for a FREE Ticket (Fine Print)

*ADMISSION IS NOT GUARANTEED AND IS LIMITED TO THE FIRST 10,000 PEOPLE WHO ARRIVE AT THE EVENT DURING EVENT HOURS. 

IF YOU ARE SELECTED FOR FREE TICKETS YOU WILL BE NOTIFIED ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 7, 2023. BE SURE TO CHECK YOUR EMAIL TO CONFIRM YOUR TICKETS AND PRINT OUT YOUR TICKETS!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE THE ODDS OF WINNING. Sweepstakes open only to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, who are living in the United States and the District of Columbia and who are at least 18 years of age. Sweepstakes void in Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, New York, Tennessee, Puerto Rico and where otherwise prohibited by law. Winners are responsible for all taxes associated with the prizes awarded. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received, and the number of potential winners selected, each day during the contest period. Sponsor: Medium Rare Live, LLC, 447 Broadway, 2nd Fl. #278, New York, NY 10013. Contest ends on the earlier of February 11, 2023, or when Sponsor has selected 10,000 entries as potential winners.

