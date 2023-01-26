A popular event for one Kentucky zoo makes its illuminated return for spring 2023.

Wild Lights

Hosted by the Louisville Zoo, Wild Lights is a beautiful and colorful experience for visitors to the zoo. Thousands of skillfully designed and handcrafted silk lanterns will be illuminated with more than 50,000 LED lights to create a breathtaking display of some of the most iconic imagery from around the globe. Imagine the Leaning Tower of Pisa or Giza's Great Sphynx recreated in silk and light! According to LouisvilleZoo.org,

Dramatic archways illuminate the way on a magical journey encompassing the famous landmarks, flora and fauna of six continents. From the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Sydney Opera House, to the Hall of Supreme Harmony and the Great Sphinx of Giza, displays celebrating these breathtaking global sites will amaze guests of all ages. Feast your eyes on dramatic cultural displays celebrating the rich heritage and craftsmanship of lantern artisans.

Don't Just Imagine It

You don't have to just imagine it. You can see these stunning displays in person at the Louisville Zoo this spring. Wild Lights will be on display Thursday through Sunday nights starting March 10, 2023, and continuing through May 21, 2023. According to the official Facebook page of the Louisville Zoo,

This year, let us take you on a journey Around the World with thousands of lanterns featuring the stunning sites, flora and fauna across six continents. Don't miss the one of the largest lantern festivals in the United States.

Know Before You Go

Here are some things you should know before you head to the Louisville Zoo for Wild Lights.

Many of these lanterns are making their global debut at the Louisville Zoo.

Wild Lights is a rain-or-shine event, so plan accordingly.

The event is held on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights beginning at 6:30 pm.

The final entry to the event is 10 pm each night to ensure everyone is out by 11:30 pm.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

You will need to purchase a $7 parking pass in addition to your advance ticket or pay for parking when you arrive.

Snacks and treats will be available for purchase

Wild Lights signature cocktails will be available to purchase for those 21 and older.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the 2022 Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

Get Tickets

Since tickets for Wild Lights cannot be purchased at the gates of the Louisville Zoo, you will need to purchase your tickets in advance online. For "early bird pricing" purchase tickets between February 1 - March 31, 2023. Early bird tickets for zoo members, ages 3 and older, are $17. Tickets for non-members are $20. Children ages two and under are admitted free. The zoo also offers four packs at $55 for zoo members and $65 for non-members. After April 1st single ticket prices increase by $2 and four-packs increase by $10. Tickets can be purchased at LouisvilleZoo.org.

Getting to Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo is located only 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Louisville, at 1100 Trevilian Way. It is easy to get to no matter where you are traveling from.

