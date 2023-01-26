Indiana Shelter Cat Left Out While Her Five Kittens Get Adopted [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

From VHS: Our annual Cuddlegrams fundraiser is back and ready to woo the hearts of all this Valentine’s Day! For $100, your Valentine will receive roses, a personalized card, chocolates, and a 30-minute cuddle session with your choice of a puppy, kitten, or rabbit delivered to their work or other public space.

Just one month to Valentine's Day! Jeff can attest to the joy a Cuddlegram can bring We are happy to sponsor this cuddly event for the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Check out their Facebook page for details!

