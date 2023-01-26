Indiana Shelter Cat Left Out While Her Five Kittens Get Adopted [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Meet Birdie!
Do you like my socks? They’re one of my cutest features! My name is Birdie and I’m a two-year-old female up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I came in with my 5 kittens who have all since been adopted. Unfortunately, this happens all too often to us momma cats… Even the sweet ones like me! Fortunately, the VHS spayed me and I’ll never need to worry about being a single mom again! My adoption fee is $80 which includes that spay I mentioned, my microchip, and up-to-date vaccinations.
Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.
What's happening at the VHS?
Pet Supplies Plus is a proud sponsor of the VHS Cuddlegrams.
Just one month to Valentine's Day! Jeff can attest to the joy a Cuddlegram can bring We are happy to sponsor this cuddly event for the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Check out their Facebook page for details!From VHS: Our annual Cuddlegrams fundraiser is back and ready to woo the hearts of all this Valentine’s Day! For $100, your Valentine will receive roses, a personalized card, chocolates, and a 30-minute cuddle session with your choice of a puppy, kitten, or rabbit delivered to their work or other public space.
