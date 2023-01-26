Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.

The top two school districts in Illinois also pay their teachers in excess of $100,000 per year, and the number 3 district is paying out over $90,000 per year.

I'll Go Ahead And Drop The Spoiler Now: No Rockford Area Schools Made The List For Best Teacher Salaries

The top spot for teachers in Illinois and the entire country, according to Niche, is Glenbrook High School District 225. Niche gives Glenbrook an overall rating of A-plus, the teachers a grade of A-plus, a student-teacher ratio of 13:1, and if you're ready for this: an average teacher salary of $103,463.

Coming in just behind Glenbrook is New Trier Township High School District 203, with an overall rating of A-plus, a teacher grade of A-plus, a student-teacher ratio of 12:1, and an even bigger average paycheck for teachers of $110,628.

We Drop Just Below The $100K Salary Threshold With The 3rd Best School District For Teachers

Niche's study names Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125 as the 3rd best place to teach in the United States, with an overall rating of A-plus, a teacher grade of A-plus, a teacher-student ratio of 15:1, and an average teacher salary of $93,403.

Here Are The Top Ten Best School Districts In Illinois, Along With The Average Salary Paid To Teachers In Each District

1. Glenbrook High School District 225, $103,463 2. New Trier High School District 203, $110,628

3. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125, $93,403 4. Niles Township Community High School District, $96,028 5. Township High School District 113, Highland Park, $113,372 6. Evanston. Township High School District 202, $99,049 7. Maine Township High School District 207, $112,299

8. Township High School District 214, Arlington Heights, $94,876

9. Community High School District 128, Vernon Hills, $99,134

10. Hinsdale Township High School District 86, $93,004

As long as we're talking about money and schools, check this out:

