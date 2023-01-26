2023 Henderson Tri-Fest Now Accepting Vendor Applications

The annual Henderson Tri-Fest is just a few months away and organizers are looking for local vendors to fill the streets of downtown Henderson over the course of the three-day event.

What is Henderson Tri-Fest?

Henderson Tri-Fest is put on every year by the Henderson Breakfast Lions Club and is similar to the West Side Nut Club's annual Fall Festival. The event takes place all along Main Street in downtown Henderson on the third weekend of April and features a number of non-profit organizations along with other vendors setting up booths on both sides of the street and selling a variety of different food items and other goods. The event also features live entertainment, carnival games, and rides for everyone to enjoy.

The non-profits keep whatever profits they make over the course of the event to use toward continuing their respective missions. The Henderson Breakfast Lions Club makes money by charging each organization a rental fee for a spot on the street and uses a portion of that money to plan for the following year's event, with the remaining funds being used to fund community projects and grants for individuals and organizations in Henderson County and the surrounding area.

2023 Henderson Tri-Fest Vendor Registration Now Open

Organizers are currently accepting applications from organizations and other individuals interested in having a booth at the event.

According to the application on the event's website, this year's fee is $230.00 per 20’ x 16’ space for any church, school, and civic organization, along with all non-profit groups who are using their own equipment, and $460.00 for the same space for any commercial vendors.

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 24th. Download the application from the event's website for all the details including any and all stipulations.

2023 Henderson Tri-Fest Schedule

This year's event runs from Friday, April 14th through Sunday, April 16th at the following times:

Friday – 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m

Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday – 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

More information on live entertainment and other events planned during the event is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

[Source: Henderson Tri-Fest on Facebook / Henderson Breakfast Lions Club]