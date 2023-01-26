Chris Stapleton Picked to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII

For a third straight year, a country singer will honor America before the Super Bowl. Chris Stapleton will sing the National Anthem during pre-game ceremonies on Feb. 12.

Country singers have performed four of the last seven Super Bowl National Anthems. In 2022, Mickey Guyton performed from SoFi Stadium in California. The year before that, Eric Church was joined by Jazmine Sullivan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Other notable country performances of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl include:

Country music has not been as well-represented during the Super Bowl halftime show. Shania Twain was the last featured country performer, taking the stage with No Doubt in 2003.

Super Bowl LVII begins at 6:30PM ET on FOX from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Stapleton made the announcement on his social media pages. Rihanna is the halftime show performer.

The news comes at a quiet point in the 44-year-old singer's career. Stapleton's last studio album was Starting Over, released in 2020. He's not yet announced a headlining tour for 2023, but he is joining George Strait for a series of stadium shows that begin in May.

The Kentucky native is married to Morgane Stapleton. Together, they have five children.

