There's a point where I thought AI (Artificial Intelligence) was just starting to become too much. Seems like the only thing I see on TikTok and Snapchat now are AI filters, and "deep fake" AI videos of celebrities. People even started using AI to write commercials, stories, and do their homework. Somehow, we've forgotten all about the future documentary that is Terminator with Skynet.

BUT, if Skynet could make a good beer... I might reconsider, and already, Atwater Brewery in Detroit is testing that theory.

For those unaware, AI - Artificial Intelligence - has become the new trend online. You can feed just about any prompt into some servers, and it will generate a picture.

In fact, we used a very early AI generator to make Pure Michigan images - some of which were a bit... odd... to say the least.

But in just a short amount of time, AI has been integrated into just about everything, and Atwater Brewery in Detroit even used it to make one of its latest beers.

The AI they used selected Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops for the beer, which created a tropical and citrus beer named "Artificial Intelligence IPA."

Joe Platt, who is the quality manager at Atwater, said he was playing with one of the more popular AI servers, ChatGPT, and figured he'd give it a go, and ask it to make a beer.

"It looked good right off the bat." - Fox2 Detroit News

The beer is only going to be at Atwater locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe, and Grand Rapids, but will likely be the first beer of its kind in the state of Michigan.

And to add to the AI theme, the price of every beer poured will be $2.001, in honor of the most famous AI character in Sci-Fi history, HAL 9000 in "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Am I a bit skeptical of drinking a beer procured by an AI? Yeah, a bit. For all we know, the AI is combining ingredients that will eventually lead to mind control from the eventual rise of Skynet. But if it tastes good... I'm willing to risk it.