Slip Into Thrills at This Unique, Family-Friendly Indoor Slide Park in St. Louis

Picture all the cool waterslides you find at a water park. Got it? Good. Now, picture that same waterpark, but take all the water away. That's essentially what you get when you take a trip to this unique indoor slide park in St. Louis.

Welcome to Slick City Action Park

Slick City Action Park is an indoor facility featuring slides similar to those you'll find at any given waterpark, only instead of wearing a swimsuit and finishing your slide into a pool of water, at Slick City you lay belly-down on a special mat designed to glide along the slides and land on giant air mattresses.

The St. Louis location is only the second location in the country for the relatively new company which opened in November 2022. The company's first location opened in Denver, Colorado a few months prior in August of 2022.

The slides featured at Slick City include the Race Slide, a four-lane slide where you and three friends can race to see who's the fastest.

There's also the Bowl Slide, where you swirl around a giant bowl after picking up speed from the steep drop at the beginning before falling through a huge hole in the middle and landing on the air mattress below.

While both of those appear to offer a nice adrenaline rush, to me, the Launch Slide seems to be the one that packs the most thrilling ride. While shorter in length compared to some of the other slides the park features, the Launch Slide does exactly what its name suggests — launches you into the air. Instead of angling down to the ground like most slides, the end of the Launch Slide angles up a few feet off the ground sending you flying several feet before gravity takes over and brings you back down into a large cushioned mattress.

To look at pictures of some of the slides is one thing. How about we take a look at people actually using them?

Looks pretty wild, right? Even though I'm a 46-year-old man, I think this place looks like a lot of fun. I may be sore for a week after going, but I think it would totally worth it.

In addition to the variety of slides, Slick City also offers basketball and freestyle "air courts." Similar to the type of courts you'll find in a trampoline park, the air courts let you bounce around on different obstacles or slam dunk on a basketball goal like your competing for the NBA Slam Dunk championship. The park also offers a multi-level "soft play" area for younger kids that lets them climb on different obstacles.

If you're looking for something a little different to do with the family on your next weekend getaway to St. Louis, Slick City looks like it definitely fits that description. My kids are 18 and 16 now, so I'm not sure if I could talk them into going, but I think it would be worth a try. You can see everything Slick City has to offer along with pricing information on their website.

[Sources: Fun 4 STL Kids on Facebook / Slick City Action Park]

