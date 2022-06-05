This Illinois Putt-Putt Awarded Title of World’s Most Unusual Golf Course
Illinois has many honors when it comes to "world's best..." or "world's largest..." or "world's most." This award, though, I didn't know was a thing. Apparently, I've been missing out on a lot of fun.
In Lincolnshire, Illinois even the most skilled golfers will have their short game challenged. This 18-hole course is filled with obstacles for guests of all ages and skill levels. It features 19 moving obstacles and 7 water holes.
It's Par-King Skill Golf in Lincolnshire, Illinois.
You’ll find both a fun and challenging experience for pros and first time golfers alike.
It should be noted, that there is a height requirement in order to enter the park.
Don't forget all children must be at least 48 inches in height to be admitted.
Travel Channel awarded the course a top-ten miniature golf course. They also dub themselves the world's most unusual golf course.
Some of these holes look incredibly challenging like this roller coaster.
And this loopy-loop.
This next hole makes me think of the movie, "Happy Gilmore."
I would strongly advise not letting the course get the best of your head game.
Par-King Skills Golf looks like a great spot for a casual mini-putt, a trip with the family, or a cute little date stop. You can find it at 21711 N Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire. It's open every day, 10:30-10 pm, and is only $10 per person.