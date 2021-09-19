Absolutely Adorable Alpacas Are Waiting To Meet Your Family at an Illinois Farm

The leaves may be starting to change but that doesn't mean it's time to put a bow on family outdoor activities.

There are a plethora of pumpkin patch options all over Illinois and many are opening very soon.

If you're not ready to tackle fall activities just yet there are other outdoor options for that family as we head to the official end of summer.

There's a darling little farm located in unincorporated McHenry County that should be at the top of your "must visit" list.

There is a catch, to visit this midwestern farmette you must book a reservation first. The good news is it super affordable to take the family to. It's $8 per person, kids age 5 and under are free.

Admission fees help cover the costs of food, supplements, and veterinary bills.

There isn't a specific timeline for one of the farm's most unique experiences but they do offer alpaca yoga. Even better, the instructor has extensive training with children's yoga and family yoga.

Remember, to visit the farm you must book a reservation before arriving.

Magic Meadows Alpacas isn't hard to find in northern Illinois, at just an hour away from Rockford and 20 minutes from McHenry, at 9502 Thayer Road in Wonder Lake, Illinois.

Adding even more to an experience that will have you smiling when you leave, you can even book a photographer to capture all those memorable moments on camera.

Find more about this adorable family destination, including directions, reservations, alpaca yoga, and their FAQs here.

