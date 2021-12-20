Did You Know You Can Have a Missouri Wedding with Alpacas?

Nothing says forever love quite like alpacas. If that is your mantra, you need to know about a place in Missouri where you really can take your vows...with alpacas. Lots and lots of alpacas.

So this whole alpacas in wedlock thing began with an innocent story from Only In Your State. They mentioned Green Meadows Alpaca Ranch. A ranch with alpacas? You had me at hello.

Alpacas can be very sweet animals. Unfortunately my last encounter with them involved a lot of spitting...from the alpacas. I probably (Editor's note: certainly) deserved it.

This is a real working alpaca ranch and, yes, you can have your wedding there.

Green Meadows Alpaca Ranch is also an Airbnb plus they host picnics and, yes, weddings. If you're thinking "oh yeah, I need alpacas when I commit to my forever partner", the ranch is located in Holden, Missouri is a reasonable 3 hour drive from Hannibal.

There's a very good chance that the alpacas won't spit on you at all although I've seen some wedding guests that also deserved it.

If you would like more alpaca information (and who wouldn't), you can check out the official Green Meadows Alpaca Ranch website.

