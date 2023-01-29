Midwest Fast Food Workers Have No F’s To Give, Leave Vulgar ‘I Quit’ Message

Are you tired of the daily grind and ready to quit your job? It's an exciting feeling to finally be able to break free from the monotony of work and move on to something new. But before you hand in your resignation, it's important to consider the consequences of quitting.

But let's not forget the fun side of quitting your job! Imagine being able to pull off a grand exit that will be remembered by all your coworkers for years to come. While it's important to be professional, it can also be entertaining to imagine some of the more outrageous ways to say goodbye to your employer, like some fast food workers in Michigan.

First, here are some statement-making ways to leave your job.

3 Creative, Effective Ways To Quit Your Job

The "Sonic Boom" Quit:

Show up to work on your last day wearing a pair of roller skates and a boom box blaring "I Will Survive." Skate around the office, giving high fives to your coworkers, and when you reach your boss's office, jump over their desk and skate out of the building. Bonus points if you can pull off a 360 spin before leaving.

The "Drive-Thru" Quit:

Show up to work in a car, drive it right into the office (hopefully you have a good insurance policy), and hand in your resignation through the car window. Bonus points if you bring donuts for your coworkers as a farewell gift.

The "Silent Treatment" Quit:

Show up to work and don't say a word to anyone, not even a "hello" or "goodbye". Just hand in your resignation letter and walk out without making a sound. This is a bold move that is sure to be remembered, but it's also a good way to ensure that you won't be getting a letter of recommendation from your employer.

On the subject of quitting in a disrespectful way, Have you heard about the Arby's employees who quit after posting a vulgar message on a restaurant sign in Battle Creek, Michigan? The incident created a social media flurry with some people praising the employees for standing up for themselves and others criticizing their actions as unprofessional. But, let's be real, it's uncomfortably comfortable.

Whatever your opinion may be, it is important to remember that quitting your job should always be done in a respectful and professional manner.

[h/t ABC 20]