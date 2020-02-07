Evansville Represented in Indy at the Routes Americas Conference

Evansville was recently named a “Top City for Jobs,” by Linkedin and the '"Hottest City for Millennials" by Realtor.com, and this has been our week to show off a little. All of the amazing things that Evansville has to offer has been showcased for the rest of the country this week at the annual Routes Americas 2020 convention.

The event hosts senior decision makers from airlines, airports and destinations together from across the region. Evansville Regional Airport is one of the 300 airports showcasing their cities this week in Indianapolis.

Downtown Evansville Routes Americas Backdrop mural image: Alex Morgan

Picture a mini Downtown Evansville set up in a hotel conference room.

Routes Americas brings together 800 delegates, 80 airlines and 50 tourism authorities for a week of networking to find new opportunities for growth. So, maybe we will attract more airlines that will want to fly into Evansville.

